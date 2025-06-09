NPS Spring Graduates Challenged to Shape the Future of Warfare and Security

The Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) celebrated its 2025 Spring Quarter graduates during a commencement ceremony on June 18 at King Hall Auditorium. A total of 375 warrior-scholars—including 32 allied and partner military officers representing 21 nations worldwide — received advanced degrees in defense-focused disciplines.



NPS President retired Vice Adm. Ann E. Rondeau opened the ceremony by welcoming distinguished guests, international partners, and families and friends of the graduating class. She honored the collective achievements of the graduates and acknowledged the 250th anniversary of the U.S. joint forces.



“Today, you are joining a distinguished group of NPS alumni,” said Rondeau, referencing previous notable senior military leaders. “All of you were selected to come here because you demonstrated outstanding operational performance.”



Rear Adm. Christopher J. Sweeney, Director of Integrated Warfare (N9I) on the staff of the Chief of Naval Operations, served as the keynote speaker. In his address, Sweeney underscored the pivotal role NPS graduates will play in leading the Navy and Joint Force through a period of accelerating strategic and technological change.



“You stand at the threshold of a new chapter, equipped with knowledge, sharpened instincts, and the unyielding spirit that defines a leader,” Sweeney said. “You are hard-hitters—the sharp edge of maritime dominance, the ones who push the boundaries, the minds who refuse to accept anything less than excellence.”



Throughout his remarks, Sweeney emphasized the Navy’s need for intellectual warfighters—leaders who can innovate, adapt, and make decisive contributions across every domain. He praised NPS for cultivating officers who fuse academic rigor with operational relevance, describing the institution as foundational to maritime innovation and critical to the future readiness of the Fleet and Joint Force.



That fusion of research and operational impact was evident in the work of many graduating students, including U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jason Mariscal. A dual-degree graduate in Applied Design for Innovation and Defense Program Management, Mariscal used his thesis to address early-stage capability development in support of Naval Special Warfare (NSW). Leveraging artificial intelligence and mission engineering, his team developed a digital roadmap aimed at modernizing acquisition processes and improving mission alignment.



“This research lays the groundwork for broader DoD process innovation, where experimentation, automation, and digital traceability can make our acquisition system faster, more responsive, and better connected to the warfighter,” Mariscal said. “This kind of collaboration, where research meets operations, is what makes NPS such a unique and impactful place to drive change.”



For some graduates, the Spring ceremony marked the culmination of a much longer academic journey. U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Dillon Pierce crossed the King Auditorium stage for the second time—this time earning a Ph.D. A previous graduate of NPS’ space systems operations program, Pierce’s doctoral research focused on low-cost missile development using commercially available components. His work validated a new model for acquisition known as “capability-cost inversion,” designed to reduce development timelines and costs while preserving core military utility.



“I truly believe NPS is a unique institution where the focus is truly on operational problems and solving those for the Marines and Sailors in the field today,” Pierce said. “And when we say institution, what we really mean is the people behind that, that support and enable the research here.”



Sweeney concluded his remarks by encouraging the graduates to carry forward the legacy of NPS as a catalyst for innovation and warfighting excellence.



“Your excellence does not stop at graduation,” he said. “It is the foundation upon which the Navy’s future is built.”



The ceremony reflected both personal achievement and professional readiness, marking another chapter in NPS’ century-long tradition of advancing the strategic advantage of the United States and its allies.



Located in Monterey, California, the Naval Postgraduate School provides defense-focused graduate education, including classified studies and interdisciplinary research, to advance the operational effectiveness, technological leadership, and warfighting advantage of the naval service. Established in 1909, NPS offers master’s and doctorate programs to Department of Defense military and civilians, along with international partners, to deliver transformative solutions and innovative leaders through advanced education and research.

