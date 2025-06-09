MONTEREY, Calif. - Guests, international partners, families and friends fill King Hall Auditorium to celebrate Naval Postgraduate School’s spring quarter graduating class, June 18. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Langholf)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 18:55
|Photo ID:
|9122980
|VIRIN:
|250618-N-FA490-1211
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NPS Spring Graduates Challenged to Shape the Future of Warfare and Security [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Andrew Langholf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NPS Spring Graduates Challenged to Shape the Future of Warfare and Security
No keywords found.