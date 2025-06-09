MONTEREY, Calif. - Retired Vice Adm. Ann E. Rondeau, NPS president, welcomes distinguished guests, international partners, and families and friends of the graduating class to the school’s Spring Quarter Graduation ceremony, June 18. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janiel Adames)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 18:55
|Photo ID:
|9122976
|VIRIN:
|250618-N-UT641-1202
|Resolution:
|4199x2999
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NPS Spring Graduates Challenged to Shape the Future of Warfare and Security [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Janiel Adames, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NPS Spring Graduates Challenged to Shape the Future of Warfare and Security
No keywords found.