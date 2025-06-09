Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First commander of Powidz APS-2 worksite, AFSBn-Poland set to relinquish command [Image 5 of 5]

    First commander of Powidz APS-2 worksite, AFSBn-Poland set to relinquish command

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    06.18.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    To say Lt. Col. Omar McKen achieved much during his command would be a gross understatement. After two years in the seat, the first commander of the newest, most modern Army Prepositioned Stocks worksite in the world and the first commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Poland is set to relinquish command June 25, 2025. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Leadership
    MeetYourArmy
    ArmyReadiness
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks

