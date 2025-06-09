First commander of Powidz APS-2 worksite, AFSBn-Poland set to relinquish command

To say Lt. Col. Omar McKen achieved much during his command would be a gross understatement. After two years in the seat, the first commander of the newest, most modern Army Prepositioned Stocks worksite in the world and the first commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Poland is set to relinquish command June 25, 2025. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 03:42
|Photo ID:
|9120461
|VIRIN:
|250618-A-A4479-2376
|Resolution:
|2237x3000
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
