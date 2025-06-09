Army Lt. Col. Omar McKen, the commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Poland, briefs the U.S. Ambassador to Poland, Mark Brzenzinski, and Polish Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense, Stanisław Wziątek, as well as other senior leaders and dignitaries at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland, Sept. 18, 2024.
First commander of Powidz APS-2 worksite, AFSBn-Poland set to relinquish command
