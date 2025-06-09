First commander of Powidz APS-2 worksite, AFSBn-Poland set to relinquish command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Lt. Col. Omar McKen, the commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Poland, and AFSBn-Poland Sgt. Maj. Olympia Valdez uncase the AFSBn-Poland colors during an official ceremony at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland, Sept. 18, 2024. (Photo by Bryan Araujo)