First commander of Powidz APS-2 worksite, AFSBn-Poland set to relinquish command

Army Lt. Col. Omar McKen, the commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Poland, and his command team pose for a photo with Senate Appropriations Committee Member Ryan Pettit at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland. In addition to Pettit, over the past year McKen hosted numerous other dignitaries, delegates, and senior military and civic leaders at the site, including the U.S. Ambassador to Poland, Polish Minister of Defense, U.S. Secretary of Defense and the U.S. Secretary of the Army. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)