First commander of Powidz APS-2 worksite, AFSBn-Poland set to relinquish command

Army Lt. Col. Omar McKen, the commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Poland, speaks with a member of a Polish rifleman’s association in Września, Poland, May 31, 2025. One of McKen’s duties as AFSBn-Poland commander was community relations. During his tenure, he was responsible for hosting dozens of local, regional, national and international dignitaries, delegates and senior leaders at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)