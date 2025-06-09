The site for the mission training complex at Grafenwoehr, Germany is still being cleared of debris and unexploded ordinances. Once the site is clean, construction will begin. This structure will include classrooms and various training facilities designed to improve the capabilities of U.S. troops using the latest techniques and technology. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)
Grafenwoehr construction supports readiness and quality of life at premier U.S. power projection platform
