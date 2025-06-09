Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grafenwoehr construction supports readiness and quality of life at premier U.S. power projection platform [Image 6 of 6]

    Grafenwoehr construction supports readiness and quality of life at premier U.S. power projection platform

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Hannah Mitchell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    The site for the mission training complex at Grafenwoehr, Germany is still being cleared of debris and unexploded ordinances. Once the site is clean, construction will begin. This structure will include classrooms and various training facilities designed to improve the capabilities of U.S. troops using the latest techniques and technology. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 01:49
    Photo ID: 9120412
    VIRIN: 250428-A-QM295-1002
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 5.1 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE
    This work, Grafenwoehr construction supports readiness and quality of life at premier U.S. power projection platform [Image 6 of 6], by Hannah Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Grafenwoehr construction supports readiness and quality of life at premier U.S. power projection platform

