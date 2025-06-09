Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grafenwoehr construction supports readiness and quality of life at premier U.S. power projection platform [Image 3 of 6]

    Grafenwoehr construction supports readiness and quality of life at premier U.S. power projection platform

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Hannah Mitchell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    Construction progresses on the Army family housing project at Rose Barracks in Vilseck, Germany on April 29. The project will deliver 36 homes for the families of Soldiers stationed at USAG Bavaria and is expected to be completed in summer 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)

