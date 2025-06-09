Construction progresses on the Army family housing project at Rose Barracks in Vilseck, Germany on April 29. The project will deliver 36 homes for the families of Soldiers stationed at USAG Bavaria and is expected to be completed in summer 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)
Grafenwoehr construction supports readiness and quality of life at premier U.S. power projection platform
