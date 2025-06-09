Grafenwoehr construction supports readiness and quality of life at premier U.S. power projection platform

Photo By Hannah Mitchell | Construction progresses on the Army family housing project at Rose Barracks in...... read more read more Photo By Hannah Mitchell | Construction progresses on the Army family housing project at Rose Barracks in Vilseck, Germany on April 29. The project will deliver 36 homes for the families of Soldiers stationed at USAG Bavaria and is expected to be completed in summer 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell) see less | View Image Page

TOWER BARRACKS, Germany -- Construction is booming around Grafenwoehr. From Army family housing, to training facilities, to dog kennels - life at the Grafenwoehr Resident Office is anything but boring.

The Grafenwoehr Resident Office – part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District and located on the Tower Barracks portion of U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Germany – is in the midst of overseeing several major construction projects designed to improve living conditions and support U.S. forces in Germany.

“The Grafenwoehr Resident Office has an extensive area of responsibility and a very important mission to support the warfighter. The success of the office is due to the caliber of its staff,” said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Bavaria Area Engineer Edwin Vásquez. “As we look towards a larger workload and more responsibility, we are also looking to grow the staff with more people that practice great team skills, reliability and practically.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, including teammates at the Europe District headquarters in Wiesbaden and locally at the Grafenwoehr Resident Office, is partnering closely with USAG Bavaria, 7th Army Training Command, German construction partners and more to deliver the many projects in and around Grafenwoehr.

Bavaria Program Manager Daisy Pate shared her enthusiasm for the mission and the team: “I recently asked to take on this role, and I’m truly honored to lead such a dedicated group of project managers delivering the Bavaria program. As the project management team, we’re proud to support Europe’s Army missions by delivering facilities that enhance readiness, strengthen multinational training, and make things ‘Better In Bavaria’ — all through strong partnerships with our Host Nation teammates.”

The largest of the current projects is for the Operational Readiness Training Complex. When it is completely done, the ORTC will include a brigade headquarters, seven battalion headquarters, seven company headquarters, seven officer’s quarters, 14 barracks buildings, three dining facilities, seven vehicle maintenance facilities, and organizational parking. These facilities will eventually accommodate up to 5,000 soldiers belonging to rotational forces at Grafenwoehr.

“As the ORTC Program Manager, I recognize that success is driven by teamwork and strong partnerships with our stakeholders. I am honored to work alongside our Host Nation partners, stakeholders and the Europe District team. This collaborative effort reflects the strength of our commitment to excellence and mission success. Together we are building facilities that enhance quality of life for our soldiers, fortifies readiness and resiliency for USAG Bavaria,” ORTC Program Manager Erasmo Rivera said.

While individual ORTC buildings have not begun rising, work is well underway on the site infrastructure, including utilities and laying out roads – essentially what looks like laying out the framework for a small town.

Europe District is also managing construction of a new mission training complex to further enhance training and readiness for forces stationed at or making their way through Grafenwoehr. The new complex will include classrooms and various training facilities designed to improve the capabilities of U.S. troops and international Allies and partners using the latest techniques and technology. While the site is still being cleared and prepped for construction, the complex is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Meanwhile, work is nearly done on the new Working Dog Kennel on Tower Barracks for the 131st Military Police Detachment. This military working dog detachment is a part of the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment – Europe and provides support for law enforcement at USAG Bavaria. It also deploys its dogs to support law enforcement and security operations at other locations as needed. The new kennel replaces a more than 100-year-old existing kennel facility for their team with a modern space that will be large enough to house and train 14 dogs.

“The new buildings will also provide a safer environment for the dogs by structural means and a more sanitary waste disposal system,” Europe District Project Engineer Lauren Wougk said.

The facility includes offices, a kitchen for food prep and storage, training rooms, a medical examination room for the dogs, and the kennels themselves. The detachment is expected to move in this summer.

In addition to facilities meant to enhance operational capabilities and hone readiness across Tower Barracks, work is well underway to take care of Soldiers and their families at Rose Barracks in nearby Vilseck. Europe District is managing construction of 17 duplexes for the families of Soldiers stationed at USAG Bavaria. Each unit is made of either two four-bedroom homes or two three-bedroom homes. There are also two single-home units designed for people with disabilities. This results in a total of 36 new homes for the families of Soldiers. The project also includes community amenities like playgrounds, communal gathering areas, and more.

The Army family housing project is scheduled to be completed by the end of June 2026, with families expected to move in by the end of that year. This is the third phase of Army family housing projects at Rose Barracks, where Europe District has already partnered with USAG Bavaria to deliver almost 50 new, modern homes and associated community features in recent years.

“Every facility we help deliver plays a direct role in supporting Soldier readiness and quality of life,” said Senior Project Manager with Europe District’s Bavaria East Branch Chrystina Remley. “We’re proud to be part of a team that takes that mission seriously and works tirelessly to turn plans into reality.”

Additionally, Europe District supports USAG Bavaria in the Grafenwoehr area with other projects, renovations and more supporting the garrison’s role as a premier power projection platform for U.S. forces in Europe and throughout the region.

“These projects have been in plan and design for some time and finally seeing them rise from the ground is always inspiring. They will go a long way toward improving the lives and work conditions for everyone in the USAG Bavaria footprint,” U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Grafenwoehr Resident Engineer Jonathan Byrd said.