Grafenwoehr construction supports readiness and quality of life at premier U.S. power projection platform

Construction is almost complete for the dog kennel facility in Tower Barracks, Germany. This facility has been constructed for the 131st Military Police Detachment. This military working dog detachment is a part of the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment – Europe. Europe District is managing construction of a new kennel facility large enough to house and train 14 dogs. The detachment is expected to move in by late June. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)
