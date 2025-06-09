Grafenwoehr construction supports readiness and quality of life at premier U.S. power projection platform

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Construction is almost complete for the dog kennel facility in Tower Barracks, Germany. This facility has been constructed for the 131st Military Police Detachment. This military working dog detachment is a part of the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment – Europe. Europe District is managing construction of a new kennel facility large enough to house and train 14 dogs. The detachment is expected to move in by late June. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)