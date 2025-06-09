The early phases of construction, including site layout and building out a network of roads for the Operational Readiness Training Complex in Grafenwoehr, Germany is visible on April 28. This massive project will consist of a brigade headquarters, seven battalion headquarters, seven company headquarters, seven officer’s quarters, 14 barracks buildings, three dining facilities, seven vehicle maintenance facilities, and organizational parking - enough facilities to support a full brigade of Soldiers and equipment. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 01:49
|Photo ID:
|9120403
|VIRIN:
|250428-A-QM295-2004
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|4.42 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Grafenwoehr construction supports readiness and quality of life at premier U.S. power projection platform [Image 6 of 6], by Hannah Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Grafenwoehr construction supports readiness and quality of life at premier U.S. power projection platform
No keywords found.