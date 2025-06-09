Grafenwoehr construction supports readiness and quality of life at premier U.S. power projection platform

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The early phases of construction, including site layout and building out a network of roads for the Operational Readiness Training Complex in Grafenwoehr, Germany is visible on April 28. This massive project will consist of a brigade headquarters, seven battalion headquarters, seven company headquarters, seven officer’s quarters, 14 barracks buildings, three dining facilities, seven vehicle maintenance facilities, and organizational parking - enough facilities to support a full brigade of Soldiers and equipment. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)