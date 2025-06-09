Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grafenwoehr construction supports readiness and quality of life at premier U.S. power projection platform [Image 1 of 6]

    Grafenwoehr construction supports readiness and quality of life at premier U.S. power projection platform

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Hannah Mitchell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    The early phases of construction, including site layout and building out a network of roads for the Operational Readiness Training Complex in Grafenwoehr, Germany is visible on April 28. This massive project will consist of a brigade headquarters, seven battalion headquarters, seven company headquarters, seven officer’s quarters, 14 barracks buildings, three dining facilities, seven vehicle maintenance facilities, and organizational parking - enough facilities to support a full brigade of Soldiers and equipment. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 01:49
    Photo ID: 9120403
    VIRIN: 250428-A-QM295-2004
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 4.42 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE
    This work, Grafenwoehr construction supports readiness and quality of life at premier U.S. power projection platform [Image 6 of 6], by Hannah Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Grafenwoehr construction supports readiness and quality of life at premier U.S. power projection platform

