Grafenwoehr construction supports readiness and quality of life at premier U.S. power projection platform

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Project Engineer Lauren Wougk and Europe District Public Affairs Specialist Alfredo Barraza check out a room in the nearly completed 131st Military Police Detachment kennel construction project on the Tower Barracks portion of U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria on April 29. The new kennel facility will be large enough to house and train 14 dogs and will include training rooms, storage, meal prep and storage areas and more. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)