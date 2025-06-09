Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Grafenwoehr construction supports readiness and quality of life at premier U.S. power projection platform [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Grafenwoehr construction supports readiness and quality of life at premier U.S. power projection platform

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Hannah Mitchell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Project Engineer Lauren Wougk and Europe District Public Affairs Specialist Alfredo Barraza check out a room in the nearly completed 131st Military Police Detachment kennel construction project on the Tower Barracks portion of U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria on April 29. The new kennel facility will be large enough to house and train 14 dogs and will include training rooms, storage, meal prep and storage areas and more. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 01:49
    Photo ID: 9120411
    VIRIN: 250429-A-QM295-1029
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grafenwoehr construction supports readiness and quality of life at premier U.S. power projection platform [Image 6 of 6], by Hannah Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Grafenwoehr construction supports readiness and quality of life at premier U.S. power projection platform
    Grafenwoehr construction supports readiness and quality of life at premier U.S. power projection platform
    Grafenwoehr construction supports readiness and quality of life at premier U.S. power projection platform
    Grafenwoehr construction supports readiness and quality of life at premier U.S. power projection platform
    Grafenwoehr construction supports readiness and quality of life at premier U.S. power projection platform
    Grafenwoehr construction supports readiness and quality of life at premier U.S. power projection platform

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Grafenwoehr construction supports readiness and quality of life at premier U.S. power projection platform

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download