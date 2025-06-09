6th Attack Squadron Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alexander Moore, 6th Attack Squadron commander, addresses attendees during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 6, 2025. The 6th ATKS is one of several formal training units operating under the 49th Operations Group, comprising the largest MQ-9 Reaper pilot and sensor operator training pipeline in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)
