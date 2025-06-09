Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    6th Attack Squadron Change of Command [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    6th Attack Squadron Change of Command

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alexander Moore, right, assumes command of the 6th Attack Squadron from U.S. Air Force Col. Brad Howell, 49th Operations Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 6, 2025. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition deeply rooted in history, signifying the authority of the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 12:05
    Photo ID: 9118344
    VIRIN: 250606-F-OP366-1050
    Resolution: 7387x4925
    Size: 15.19 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th Attack Squadron Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    6th Attack Squadron Change of Command
    6th Attack Squadron Change of Command
    6th Attack Squadron Change of Command
    6th Attack Squadron Change of Command
    6th Attack Squadron Change of Command
    6th Attack Squadron Change of Command
    6th Attack Squadron Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holloman AFB
    MQ-9
    Change of Command
    Alamogordo
    6th ATKS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download