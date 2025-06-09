6th Attack Squadron Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alexander Moore, right, assumes command of the 6th Attack Squadron from U.S. Air Force Col. Brad Howell, 49th Operations Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 6, 2025. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition deeply rooted in history, signifying the authority of the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)