6th Attack Squadron Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Adam Smith renders his final salute as 6th Attack Squadron commander during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 6, 2025. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition performed to openly show service members the arrival of the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)