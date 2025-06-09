Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    6th Attack Squadron Change of Command [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    6th Attack Squadron Change of Command

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Adam Smith renders his final salute as 6th Attack Squadron commander during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 6, 2025. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition performed to openly show service members the arrival of the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 12:05
    Photo ID: 9118336
    VIRIN: 250606-F-OP366-1038
    Resolution: 4178x5223
    Size: 7.98 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th Attack Squadron Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    6th Attack Squadron Change of Command
    6th Attack Squadron Change of Command
    6th Attack Squadron Change of Command
    6th Attack Squadron Change of Command
    6th Attack Squadron Change of Command
    6th Attack Squadron Change of Command
    6th Attack Squadron Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holloman AFB
    MQ-9
    Change of Command
    Alamogordo
    6th ATKS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download