U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Adam Smith renders his final salute as 6th Attack Squadron commander during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 6, 2025. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition performed to openly show service members the arrival of the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 12:05
|Photo ID:
|9118336
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-OP366-1038
|Resolution:
|4178x5223
|Size:
|7.98 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
This work, 6th Attack Squadron Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.