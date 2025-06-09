U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Adam Smith, 6th Attack Squadron commander, right, accepts the Meritorious Service Medal from U.S. Air Force Col. Brad Howell, 49th Operations Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 6, 2025. Smith was commended for graduating more than 300 students, achieving 20 group-level awards, and earning the 2024 49th Wing Small Unit of the Year award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 12:05
|Photo ID:
|9118331
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-OP366-1022
|Resolution:
|4896x3917
|Size:
|6.82 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 6th Attack Squadron Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.