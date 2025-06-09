6th Attack Squadron Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Adam Smith, 6th Attack Squadron commander, right, accepts the Meritorious Service Medal from U.S. Air Force Col. Brad Howell, 49th Operations Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 6, 2025. Smith was commended for graduating more than 300 students, achieving 20 group-level awards, and earning the 2024 49th Wing Small Unit of the Year award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)