    6th Attack Squadron Change of Command [Image 2 of 7]

    6th Attack Squadron Change of Command

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Adam Smith, 6th Attack Squadron commander, right, accepts the Meritorious Service Medal from U.S. Air Force Col. Brad Howell, 49th Operations Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 6, 2025. Smith was commended for graduating more than 300 students, achieving 20 group-level awards, and earning the 2024 49th Wing Small Unit of the Year award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 12:05
    Photo ID: 9118331
    VIRIN: 250606-F-OP366-1022
    Resolution: 4896x3917
    Size: 6.82 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th Attack Squadron Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holloman AFB
    MQ-9
    Change of Command
    Alamogordo
    6th ATKS

