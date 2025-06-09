6th Attack Squadron Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Adam Smith, right, relinquishes command of the 6th Attack Squadron to U.S. Air Force Col. Brad Howell, 49th Operations Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 6, 2025. The 6th ATKS is one of several formal training units of the 49th OG for pilots and sensor operators to qualify to operate the MQ-9 Reaper. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)