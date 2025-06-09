Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Brad Howell, 49th Operations Group commander, addresses attendees during the 6th Attack Squadron change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 6, 2025. The 6th ATKS is one of the squadrons under the 49th OG responsible for training pilots and sensor operators to operate the MQ-9 Reaper. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)