15th MEU Awards Marines for Meritorious Service

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Robert Torres, an intelligence specialist assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during an awards ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 13, 2025. The 15th MEU recognized Marines for their outstanding performance during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 and during the unit’s Western Indo-Pacific deployment in 2024. Torres is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)