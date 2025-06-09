15th MEU Awards Marines for Meritorious Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robb McDonald, left, the commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, congratulates Sgt. Jordan Cooper, an intelligence specialist assigned to the 15th MEU, I MEF, after being awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal during an awards ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 13, 2025. The 15th MEU recognized Marines for their outstanding performance during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 and during the unit’s Western Indo-Pacific deployment in 2024. Cooper is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)