15th MEU Awards Marines for Meritorious Service

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Demetri Brown, a security communications account manager assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, listens to his Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal citation read aloud during an awards ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 13, 2025. The 15th MEU recognized Marines for their outstanding performance during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 and during the unit’s Western Indo-Pacific deployment in 2024. Brown is a native of Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)