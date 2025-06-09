15th MEU Awards Marines for Meritorious Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, stand in formation as a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal citation is read during an awards ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 13, 2025. The 15th MEU recognized Marines for their outstanding performance during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 and during the unit’s Western Indo-Pacific deployment in 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)