15th MEU Awards Marines for Meritorious Service

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robb McDonald, left, the commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit , I Marine Expeditionary Force, prepares to award Sgt. Damian Reyes Exposito, right, the ammunition noncommissioned officer in charge of the 15th MEU, a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during an awards ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 13, 2025. The 15th MEU recognized Marines for their outstanding performance during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 and during the unit’s Western Indo-Pacific deployment in 2024. Reyes Exposito is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)