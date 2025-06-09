Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th MEU Awards Marines for Meritorious Service [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    15th MEU Awards Marines for Meritorious Service

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robb McDonald, the commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks to Marines in formation after an awards ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 13, 2025. The 15th MEU recognized Marines for their outstanding performance during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 and during the unit’s Western Indo-Pacific deployment in 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 18:46
    Photo ID: 9116830
    VIRIN: 250613-M-AS577-1159
    Resolution: 7242x4830
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Awards Marines for Meritorious Service [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th MEU Awards Marines for Meritorious Service
    15th MEU Awards Marines for Meritorious Service
    15th MEU Awards Marines for Meritorious Service
    15th MEU Awards Marines for Meritorious Service
    15th MEU Awards Marines for Meritorious Service
    15th MEU Awards Marines for Meritorious Service
    15th MEU Awards Marines for Meritorious Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Awards
    15th MEU
    Marines
    Recognition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download