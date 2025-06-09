Minister of Defense of the Dominican Republic Lt. Gen. Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre, second from left, and Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera, front right, walk through the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Monday, June 16, 2025. Onofre was at ANC to participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 12:51
|Photo ID:
|9115652
|VIRIN:
|250616-A-IW468-8031
|Resolution:
|7099x4733
|Size:
|14.52 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Minister of Defense of the Dominican Republic Lt. Gen. Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre Visits Arlington National Cemetery [Image 19 of 19], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.