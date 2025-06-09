Tomb Guards from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) conduct the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Monday, June 16, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 12:51
|Photo ID:
|9115644
|VIRIN:
|250616-A-IW468-3977
|Resolution:
|7825x5217
|Size:
|21.47 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Minister of Defense of the Dominican Republic Lt. Gen. Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre Visits Arlington National Cemetery [Image 19 of 19], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.