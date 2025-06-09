Minister of Defense of the Dominican Republic Lt. Gen. Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre Visits Arlington National Cemetery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Tomb Guard from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) gives a briefing to Minister of Defense of the Dominican Republic Lt. Gen. Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre, second from left, and others on how to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Monday, June 16, 2025. All were at ANC to participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)