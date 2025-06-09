Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minister of Defense of the Dominican Republic Lt. Gen. Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre Visits Arlington National Cemetery [Image 7 of 19]

    Minister of Defense of the Dominican Republic Lt. Gen. Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre Visits Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2025

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    A Tomb Guard from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) gives a briefing to Minister of Defense of the Dominican Republic Lt. Gen. Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre, second from left, and others on how to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Monday, June 16, 2025. All were at ANC to participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 12:51
    Photo ID: 9115641
    VIRIN: 250616-A-IW468-6066
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 30.46 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    arlington national cemetery
    pwc
    anc
    dominician republic

