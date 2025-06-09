Minister of Defense of the Dominican Republic Lt. Gen. Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre Visits Arlington National Cemetery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A bugler from the U.S. Army Band, “Pershing’s Own,” supports a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Monday, June 16, 2025. The wreath was laid by Minister of Defense of the Dominican Republic Lt. Gen. Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)