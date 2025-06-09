Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minister of Defense of the Dominican Republic Lt. Gen. Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre Visits Arlington National Cemetery [Image 15 of 19]

    Minister of Defense of the Dominican Republic Lt. Gen. Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre Visits Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2025

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Minister of Defense of the Dominican Republic Lt. Gen. Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre, center, and Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera, right, walk through the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Monday, June 16, 2025. Onofre was at ANC to participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 12:51
    Photo ID: 9115650
    VIRIN: 250616-A-IW468-4596
    Resolution: 7554x5036
    Size: 16.13 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    arlington national cemetery
    pwc
    anc
    dominician republic

