    36th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6]

    36th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander

    YIGO, GUAM

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Manasseh Demissie 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Victor Martins, 36th Comptroller Squadron commander, delivers his first speech, during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 12, 2025. The passing of colors from an outgoing commander to an incoming one ensures the unit and its Airmen are never without leadership, a continuation of trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airmen 1st Class Manasseh Demissie)

    PACAF
    change of command
    Team Andersen
    INDOPACOM
    36th CPTS

