36th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Maj. Victor Martins, 36th Comptroller Squadron commander, delivers his first speech, during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 12, 2025. The passing of colors from an outgoing commander to an incoming one ensures the unit and its Airmen are never without leadership, a continuation of trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airmen 1st Class Manasseh Demissie)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 01:44
|Photo ID:
|9114312
|VIRIN:
|250612-F-RF692-1204
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|YIGO, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
