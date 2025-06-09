36th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Tristan Rodriguez, 36th Comptroller Squadron Financial Operations Flight commander, leads a flight of Airmen during a change of command at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 12, 2025. Rodriguez led the flight to allow personnel to witness the formal command change. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airmen 1st Class Manasseh Demissie)