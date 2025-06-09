36th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Tristan Rodriguez, 36th Comptroller Squadron Financial Operations Flight commander, leads a flight of Airmen during a change of command at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 12, 2025. Rodriguez led the flight to allow personnel to witness the formal command change. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airmen 1st Class Manasseh Demissie)
|06.12.2025
|06.16.2025 01:44
|9114308
|250612-F-RF692-1044
|3780x2928
|2.28 MB
|YIGO, GU
|4
|1
