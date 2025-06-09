36th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Cooley, 36th Wing Commander, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, salutes Lt. Col. Gordan Randall, outgoing commander of the 36th Comptroller Squadron, during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 12, 2025. The salute acknowledged Cooley’s role in presiding over the ceremony and reinforces military customs and courtesies essential to discipline and unity within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airmen 1st Class Manasseh Demissie)