36th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Cooley, 36th Wing Commander, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam (left), Lt. Col. Gordan Randall, outgoing commander of the 36th Comptroller Squadron (middle), and Maj. Victor Martins, new commander of the 36th Comptroller Squadron (right), stand at attention during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 12, 2025. The passing of colors from an outgoing commander to an incoming one ensures the unit and its Airmen are never without leadership, a continuation of trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airmen 1st Class Manasseh Demissie)