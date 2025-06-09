Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander

    36th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander

    YIGO, GUAM

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Manasseh Demissie 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Cooley, 36th Wing Commander, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, hands the guidon to Maj. Victor Martins, incoming commander of the 36th Comptroller Squadron, during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 12, 2025. The passing of the guidon signifies the relinquishment of authority and the incoming commander’s assumption of leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airmen 1st Class Manasseh Demissie)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 01:44
    Photo ID: 9114311
    VIRIN: 250612-F-RF692-1170
    Resolution: 2730x2831
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: YIGO, GU
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PACAF
    change of command
    Team Andersen
    INDOPACOM
    36th CPTS

