U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Cooley, 36th Wing Commander, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, hands the guidon to Maj. Victor Martins, incoming commander of the 36th Comptroller Squadron, during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 12, 2025. The passing of the guidon signifies the relinquishment of authority and the incoming commander’s assumption of leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airmen 1st Class Manasseh Demissie)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 01:44
|Photo ID:
|9114311
|VIRIN:
|250612-F-RF692-1170
|Resolution:
|2730x2831
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|YIGO, GU
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 36th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Manasseh Demissie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.