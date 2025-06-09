36th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Cooley, 36th Wing Commander, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, hands the guidon to Maj. Victor Martins, incoming commander of the 36th Comptroller Squadron, during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 12, 2025. The passing of the guidon signifies the relinquishment of authority and the incoming commander’s assumption of leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airmen 1st Class Manasseh Demissie)