36th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Gordan Randall, outgoing commander of the 36th Comptroller Squadron, renders his last salute during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 12, 2025. Randall will be relinquishing command to Maj. Victor Martins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airmen 1st Class Manasseh Demissie)