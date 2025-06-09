Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI) stand in formation before marching rehearsals in Washington, D.C., on June 13, 2025, in preparation for the Army Birthday Parade taking place the following day. The Army 250th birthday parade is held to honor the contribution and dedication Soldiers have shown over the last two and a half centuries. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 20:48
|Photo ID:
|9111222
|VIRIN:
|250613-A-HO064-8579
|Resolution:
|5958x3619
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Mountain Division (LI) Prepares for Army’s 250th Birthday Parade in D.C. [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.