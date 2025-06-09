10th Mountain Division (LI) Prepares for Army’s 250th Birthday Parade in D.C.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI) stand in formation before marching rehearsals in Washington, D.C., on June 13, 2025, in preparation for the Army Birthday Parade taking place the following day. The Army 250th birthday parade is held to honor the contribution and dedication Soldiers have shown over the last two and a half centuries. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton)