    10th Mountain Division (LI) Prepares for Army’s 250th Birthday Parade in D.C. [Image 3 of 5]

    10th Mountain Division (LI) Prepares for Army’s 250th Birthday Parade in D.C.

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Sgt. John Siggers, assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), leads his unit in marching rehearsals in Washington, D.C., on June 13, 2025, in preparation for the Army’s 250th Birthday Parade taking place the following day. The event is held to pay tribute to generations of men and women in uniform who answered the call to serve with honor and courage. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 20:48
    Photo ID: 9111220
    VIRIN: 250613-A-HO064-9996
    Resolution: 3443x3310
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Birthday
    1775
    U.S. Army
    This We’ll Defend
    #ClimbtoGlory
    #ARMY250

