10th Mountain Division (LI) Prepares for Army’s 250th Birthday Parade in D.C.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Sgt. John Siggers, assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), leads his unit in marching rehearsals in Washington, D.C., on June 13, 2025, in preparation for the Army’s 250th Birthday Parade taking place the following day. The event is held to pay tribute to generations of men and women in uniform who answered the call to serve with honor and courage. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton)