10th Mountain Division (LI) Prepares for Army’s 250th Birthday Parade in D.C.

Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI) rehearse marching in Washington, D.C., on June 13, 2025, in preparation for the Army Birthday Parade taking place the following day. Two and a half centuries of service had been shaped by Soldiers who answered the call to serve, a legacy honored through the Army’s 250th birthday parade. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton)
