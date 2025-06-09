10th Mountain Division (LI) Prepares for Army’s 250th Birthday Parade in D.C.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI) rehearse marching in Washington, D.C., on June 13, 2025, in preparation for the Army Birthday Parade taking place the following day. The Army’s 250th birthday is a testament to Soldiers' willingness to put themselves on the line to protect America. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton)