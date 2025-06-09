10th Mountain Division (LI) Prepares for Army’s 250th Birthday Parade in D.C.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI) rehearse marching in Washington, D.C., on June 13, 2025, in preparation for the Army Birthday Parade taking place the following day. The Army’s long legacy had been built by men and women who showed unwavering commitment to their country, a dedication celebrated by the Army’s 250th birthday parade. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton)