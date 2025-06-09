Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division (LI) Prepares for Army’s 250th Birthday Parade in D.C. [Image 2 of 5]

    10th Mountain Division (LI) Prepares for Army’s 250th Birthday Parade in D.C.

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI) rehearse marching in Washington, D.C., on June 13, 2025, in preparation for the Army Birthday Parade taking place the following day. The Army’s long legacy had been built by men and women who showed unwavering commitment to their country, a dedication celebrated by the Army’s 250th birthday parade. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 20:48
    Photo ID: 9111219
    VIRIN: 250613-A-HO064-3964
    Resolution: 5719x3813
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Birthday
    1775
    U.S. Army
    This We’ll Defend
    #ClimbtoGlory
    #ARMY250

