Premier Lacrosse League visits MCAS Miramar and 3rd MAW

California Redwoods Premier Lacrosse League players and staff, pose in front of a U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18D Hornet assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 323, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during a tour at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 10, 2025. The tour featured 3rd MAW aircraft and allowed the Marines and players to interact during a meet and greet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)