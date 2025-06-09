Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Premier Lacrosse League visits MCAS Miramar and 3rd MAW [Image 1 of 11]

    Premier Lacrosse League visits MCAS Miramar and 3rd MAW

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Renee Gray 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Brant Douville, the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar operations officer poses with Premier Lacrosse League players and staff from the California Redwoods Lacrosse Club, during a tour of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 10, 2025. The tour featured 3rd MAW aircraft and allowed the Marines and players to interact during a meet and greet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 19:25
    Photo ID: 9108114
    VIRIN: 250611-M-WW713-2225
    Resolution: 5088x3392
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Premier Lacrosse League visits MCAS Miramar and 3rd MAW [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Renee Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tour
    San Diego
    MCAS Miramar
    Premiere Lacrosse

