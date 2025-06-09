Premier Lacrosse League visits MCAS Miramar and 3rd MAW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Brant Douville, the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar operations officer poses with Premier Lacrosse League players and staff from the California Redwoods Lacrosse Club, during a tour of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 10, 2025. The tour featured 3rd MAW aircraft and allowed the Marines and players to interact during a meet and greet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)