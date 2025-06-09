U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Christina Gensitskiy, left, an air traffic controller trainee with Marine Corps Air Station Miramar explains air traffic operations to Premier Lacrosse League players and staff from the California Redwoods Lacrosse Club, during a tour at MCAS Miramar, California, June 10, 2025. The tour featured 3rd MAW aircraft and allowed the Marines and players to interact during a meet and greet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 19:25
|Photo ID:
|9108115
|VIRIN:
|250611-M-WW713-1531
|Resolution:
|5088x3392
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Premier Lacrosse League visits MCAS Miramar and 3rd MAW [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Renee Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.