Premier Lacrosse League visits MCAS Miramar and 3rd MAW

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Christina Gensitskiy, right, an air traffic controller trainee with ,Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, explains air traffic operations to Premier Lacrosse League players and staff from the California Redwoods Lacrosse Club, during a tour at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 10, 2025. The tour featured 3rd MAW aircraft and allowed the Marines and players to interact during a meet and greet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray