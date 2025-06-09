Premier Lacrosse League players and staff from the California Redwoods Lacrosse Club observe the take-off of an F-35C Lightning II assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during a tour at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 10, 2025. The tour featured 3rd MAW aircraft and allowed the Marines and players to interact during a meet and greet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 19:25
|Photo ID:
|9108116
|VIRIN:
|250611-M-WW713-1252
|Resolution:
|2765x1843
|Size:
|394.82 KB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Premier Lacrosse League visits MCAS Miramar and 3rd MAW [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Renee Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.