U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing show Premier Lacrosse League players and staff from the California Redwoods Lacrosse Club the exterior of a CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd MAW, during a tour at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 10, 2025. The tour featured 3rd MAW aircraft and allowed the Marines and players to interact during a meet and greet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 19:25
|Photo ID:
|9108122
|VIRIN:
|250611-M-WW713-1854
|Resolution:
|5088x3392
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Premier Lacrosse League visits MCAS Miramar and 3rd MAW [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Renee Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.