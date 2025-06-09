Premier Lacrosse League visits MCAS Miramar and 3rd MAW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing show Premier Lacrosse League players and staff from the California Redwoods Lacrosse Club the exterior of a CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd MAW, during a tour at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 10, 2025. The tour featured 3rd MAW aircraft and allowed the Marines and players to interact during a meet and greet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)