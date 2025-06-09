U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Keith Eddy, 906th Air Refueling Squadron, petroleum oils and lubricants, inspects fuel coming out of a tanker truck before hooking up a hose to fill up a fuel bladder at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, June 4, 2025. The 126 Air Refueling Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, led a Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise, it is part of a larger U.S. Strategic Command-directed series of events designed to validate emerging and innovate tactics, techniques and procedures (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 16:35
|Photo ID:
|9107642
|VIRIN:
|250604-Z-ET407-1001
|Resolution:
|1000x667
|Size:
|333.08 KB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 126 ARW Leads Joint Ground Refueling Exercise [Image 20 of 20], by SMSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.