250604-Z-ET407-1004

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Robert Walsh, left, 126th Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants discusses the fueling process using a bladder with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, Illinois National Guard, adjutant general, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, June 4, 2025. The 126 Air Refueling Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, led a Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise, which is part of a larger U.S. Strategic Command-directed series of events designed to validate emerging and innovate tactics, techniques and procedures (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)