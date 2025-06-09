Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250604-Z-ET407-1004 [Image 15 of 20]

    250604-Z-ET407-1004

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Robert Walsh, left, 126th Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants discusses the fueling process using a bladder with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, Illinois National Guard, adjutant general, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, June 4, 2025. The 126 Air Refueling Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, led a Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise, which is part of a larger U.S. Strategic Command-directed series of events designed to validate emerging and innovate tactics, techniques and procedures (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 16:35
    Photo ID: 9107608
    VIRIN: 250604-Z-ET407-1006
    Resolution: 1000x800
    Size: 491.95 KB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
